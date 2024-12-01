ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 389.87%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

