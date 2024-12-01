Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. Maximus has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 277.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,878,000 after buying an additional 645,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,453,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,424,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

