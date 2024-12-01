MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 17,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 120,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This represents a 15.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 16.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.