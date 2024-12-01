Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $86.22. Approximately 732,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,259,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Medtronic by 449.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 73,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

