Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.53 and last traded at $102.00. 1,580,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,101,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,049,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,505 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 324,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after buying an additional 55,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

