Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Mercury General stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mercury General by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 962.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

