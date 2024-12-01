Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirty-five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $634.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $20,135,440. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $215,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,156. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,239 shares of company stock worth $59,681,541. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $574.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

