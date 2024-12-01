MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $417.62 and last traded at $406.80. Approximately 9,316,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 18,405,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.84.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

