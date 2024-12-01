Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $430.62 million, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

