Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.