Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE:MSDL opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
