Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,850,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,555,000.

NYSE:MSDL opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

