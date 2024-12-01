MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 207.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 29.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $609.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $591.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.19.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

