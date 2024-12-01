National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 541,176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 249,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 230,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NFG stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.