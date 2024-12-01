National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $65.06.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

