NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.49. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney sold 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,058,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,763.91. The trade was a 50.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,290 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

