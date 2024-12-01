NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 944,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 50,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

