New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 82,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,844,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.