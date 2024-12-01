Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

