Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,867,000 after buying an additional 215,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,548,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 47.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after buying an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 125,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.