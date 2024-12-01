NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s 3rd Largest Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,354 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $212,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 47,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,986 shares of company stock worth $240,602,399. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $138.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

