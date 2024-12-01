NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.3% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,986 shares of company stock valued at $240,602,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.