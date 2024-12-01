Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of OCSL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 305.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

