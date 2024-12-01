Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 10.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.16. 5,921,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,683,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

