Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.13. 280,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,154,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $491.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $273,781.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,228. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,425 shares of company stock worth $329,394. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 164,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 783.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,844 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth $56,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

