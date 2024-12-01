Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. 2,305,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,593,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $523.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.