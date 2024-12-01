Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $312,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,947,658 shares in the company, valued at $472,656,960.30. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,717. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $237.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

