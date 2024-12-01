PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.82 and last traded at $86.34. 1,467,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,242,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

