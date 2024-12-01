PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,500. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 34.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

