PENG (PENG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) is one of 173 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PENG to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PENG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENG 0 0 5 1 3.17 PENG Competitors 2416 9830 19335 685 2.57

PENG currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 538.55%. Given PENG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PENG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

PENG has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PENG’s peers have a beta of 1.72, meaning that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PENG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENG -4.48% 8.05% 2.14% PENG Competitors -387.52% -69.38% -10.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PENG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PENG $1.17 billion -$52.47 million -18.14 PENG Competitors $25.87 billion $786.23 million 15.50

PENG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PENG. PENG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of PENG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PENG peers beat PENG on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PENG Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

