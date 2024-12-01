Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %
PBT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
