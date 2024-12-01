Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PBT opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,402,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 262,233 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 460,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

