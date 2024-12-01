Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.