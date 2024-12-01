Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,576.88. The trade was a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,504 shares of company stock worth $18,394,012 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.