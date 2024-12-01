Plan Group Financial LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,986 shares of company stock valued at $240,602,399. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

