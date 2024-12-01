Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PII. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

