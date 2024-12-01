Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 999 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.