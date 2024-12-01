Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

BLBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

