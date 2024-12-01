Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 177.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,960,000 after buying an additional 194,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,022,000 after acquiring an additional 138,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 256,273 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 468,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 76,726 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ULST opened at $40.60 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.