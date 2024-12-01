Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $75.82 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $55.49 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

