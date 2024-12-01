Private Trust Co. NA Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $170.84 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

