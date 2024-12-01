Private Trust Co. NA Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.77 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.49. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

