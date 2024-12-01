Private Trust Co. NA Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVR were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9,395.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8,643.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $125.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.