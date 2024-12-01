Private Trust Co. NA Has $68,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,821,000 after buying an additional 1,913,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,128,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

