Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,290 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,420,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NatWest Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 352.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 442,002 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE NWG opened at $10.34 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

