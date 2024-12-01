Private Trust Co. NA Invests $30,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AECOM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,431,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.