Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,923,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

