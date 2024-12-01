Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

