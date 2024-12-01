Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

