Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 1,695 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 449,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 565,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 387,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 241,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 182,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 135.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 177,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.