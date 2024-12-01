Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

