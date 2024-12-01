Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

